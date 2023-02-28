West Bengal Governor resolves imbroglio in Vice-Chancellor appointments

February 28, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kolkata

Amid an indication of strain between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling establishment in West Bengal, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday came to the rescue of the State government by accepting the resignation of six Vice-Chancellors and then re-appointing them for a period of three months.

Mr. Ananda Bose resolved the imbroglio in the State Higher Education Department as appointments of Vice-Chancellors during the tenure of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, were held without his approval.

Recently, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Calcutta High Court turning down the re-appointment of Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as “void in the eyes of law and non-existent”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constructive cooperation

On Tuesday, the Governor addressed a joint press conference with Education Minister Bratya Basu and said that the relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the State Secretariat should be that of “constructive cooperation”.

The Minister said that several other Vice-Chancellors, who were not present at the meeting on Tuesday, would submit their resignation to the Governor who will grant them an extension of three months.

In that period, the State government, in consultation with the Governor, would form the necessary statutes on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, the Minister added.

Law and order situation

During the press conference, the Governor did not answer questions on the law and order situation in the State but added that governance was an “incessant process with checks and balances and course corrections”.

The Governor also evaded any questions on his views on the imposition of Article 355 as demanded by a section of BJP leaders and quipped that the significance of “355 is that it comes after 354”.

Mr. Ananda Bose also added that all the Vice-Chancellors were highly qualified, but they had to tender resignation due to procedural aberrations and some technical issues in the light of the Supreme Court order.

Education a no-conflict zone

Later, a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan added that “education must be treated as a no-conflict zone”.

“Today, the Hon’ble Governor gave the green signal for the formation of the Search Committee as per UGC guidelines and the Supreme Court directives. The Search Committee will select the names of the new Vice-Chancellors and submit the names of suitable candidates to the Chancellor within three months,” the statement added.

The Education Minister, while hinting at developments during the tenure of Mr. Dhankhar, said there was no chance of any repeat of what happened in the past and the State government and the Governor would work together in future.

The development comes just a day after Trinamool Congress mouthpiece Jaago Bangla criticised the Governor and said that he was following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Mr. Dhankhar.

On February 26, the Governor had issued a strongly worded press statement in connection with the attack on the convoy of Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik. The Governor said he held a “confidential” inquiry in the attack and added that he “will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of Law and Order anywhere, anytime in the State”.