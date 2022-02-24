West Bengal Governor flags typo in Cabinet file

Mr. Dhankhar took to social media on Thursday and said it was unusual that the Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 7, 2022 at 2 a.m.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted State Cabinet’s recommendation of summoning West Bengal Assembly from March 7 but due a typing error the Assembly session will begin at 2 a.m.

“Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 a.m. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision,” the Governor tweeted.

In another tweet, the Governor said that finding the timing of session after midnight somewhat odd, “an outreach effort was made by calling Chief Secretary for urgent consultations before noon today. There was usual compliance failure. The issue was determined accepting the Cabinet Decision”.

Speaking about the Governor’s tweet, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that ‘2 a.m.’ in the State Cabinet recommendation was a typing mistake which the Governor could have rectified.

“Since he did not, the Assembly session will now start after midnight,” the Speaker said. In the earlier notes sent by the State government the time to summon the State Assembly was 2 p.m.

Mr. Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he has not received recommendation from the State’s Cabinet on summoning the State Assembly. Earlier on February 19, the Governor had returned the recommendation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to summon State Assembly on March 7 as per “constitutional compliance” as the note did not have sanction of State’s Cabinet. Now due a typing error the House will convene at 2 a.m., which is unprecedented in the recent history.

Later in the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and spoke about the typing error in the Cabinet recommendation. The State Cabinet is likely to meet next week to issue a fresh recommendation to the Governor on summoning the West Bengal Assembly.