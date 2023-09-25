West Bengal Governor cancels U.S. visits citing burden on public exchequer

September 25, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday decided to cancel his proposed visit to the United States of America (USA) because it would mean the public exchequer would be asked to foot the bill while the State was facing financial difficulties.

A press statement from Raj Bhawan pointed out that the Governor was scheduled to attend the World Culture Festival (WCF) being held from 29.09.2023 to 01.10.2023 in Washington D.C., USA.

“The organisers would bear the expenses for the Governor and his entourage. However, the Hon’ble Governor decided that it would not be appropriate to accept foreign hospitality. This is also a requirement of protocol. In view of this, the Hon’ble Governor decided attending the WCF would mean expenditure from the public exchequer. Hence, at this juncture, when the State is facing financial difficulties and adversities such as dengue deaths, the Hon’ble Governor has decided not to attend the World Culture Festival in the USA,” the statement by Raj Bhawan said.

Meeting to be held online

The Raj Bhawan, Kolkata, said that constructive discussions regarding collaborations with American universities that will benefit university students in Bengal were also on the agenda to be discussed on the sidelines of the WCF and the Governor as Chancellor has decided to hold such meetings online as a cost-cutting measure.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with officials of the State Governments, business leaders and a group of journalists undertook a 12-day visit to Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Ms. Banerjee returned to Kolkata on September 23.

Standoff over swearing in

Meanwhile, in another development, differences between the Trinamool Congress and Raj Bhawan have emerged over swearing in of newly elected MLA from Dhupguri, Nirmal Chandra Roy. According to Raj Bhawan the Governor was prepared for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday afternoon, but the Trinamool Congress MLA did not turn up even after being intimated.

“Nirmal Chandra Roy was elected from Dhupguri earlier this month but since he is yet to be sworn in, the MLA cannot provide any services to the people of his constituency,” Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, State’s Minister Parliamentary Affairs said on Monday .