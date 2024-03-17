ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Governor approves salary hike for MLAs and Ministers

March 17, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Kolkata

Following the hike, the pay of MLAs will increase from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month

PTI

The Bills for proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and Ministers were passed in the State Assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose did not give his assent. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has given assent to two Bills that proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and Ministers, an official statement said.

The Governor gave his assent to the Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members' Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday, it said.

The Bills were passed in the State Assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as Mr. Bose did not give his assent.

Following the hike, the pay of MLAs will increase from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month. The Ministers will get ₹50,900 per month instead of their earlier salary of ₹10,900, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The monthly salaries of Cabinet Ministers will be raised from ₹11,000 to ₹51,000, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US