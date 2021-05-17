West Bengal government to set up a Legislative Council

Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata

17 May 2021 22:10 IST

Trinamool Congress promised its formation in its manifesto.

The West Bengal government will set up a Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad), as per a decision taken up at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday

The Trinamool Congress in its manifesto promised the formation of the Council. Ms. Banerjee had indicated that certain people who will not face election can be nominated through the Council.

Ms. Banerjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra are not members of the Assembly. They can be easily nominated to the Council once the body is set up and need not have to face elections.

For setting up the Council, a Bill has to be introduced in the Assembly and then a nod from the Governor is required. The Upper House existed till 1969.

The State government also took an important decision on involving private players as part of the public private partnership to contain the COVID-19 situation. The State on Monday recorded 19,003 cases of infections and 147 deaths.