West Bengal extends restrictions till July 30

15 July 2021 04:55 IST

West Bengal government on Wednesday extended restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic but allowed certain relaxations such as operation of metro services in Kolkata with 50% capacity. “Metro railway services shall operate five days a week with 50% seating capacity and shall remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays,” a notification issued by the government said. However, local train services will remain suspended. The existing restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic in the State are in force till July 15 and the new guidelines will be in force till July 30, the notification said. The State government,

“Intra State local train movement shall remain except for staff special train for movement of emergency and essential service personnel,” the notification added.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 30 while relaxations have been allowed to retail shops, which can remain open for usual working hours with 50% workforce and restricted entry of people/customers up to 50% at a time.

"Restaurants, hotels, malls and clubs may remain open with 50% capacity at a time as per usual operational hours but not beyond 8 p.m.,” the notification said.

The State has maintained the same guidelines for government and private offices allowing not more than 50% of the total strength as per normal working hours. The workforce will be vaccinated and will maintain proper COVID-19 protocols.

Industries and all production units, IT and ITES may function with 50% of the total strength in each shift, the notification added.