West Bengal elections | In final tally, TMC bags 213, BJP 77, ISF and Independent 1 each

Kolkata

03 May 2021 14:54 IST

Final results were updated on the Election Commission of India website on Monday

The final tally of the West Bengal Assembly election results indicates that the Trinamool Congress has won 213 seats. This is its highest tally in the House. In terms of vote share, it has registered an all-time high of 47.9% votes. In 2016, it won 211 seats and registered a vote share of 44.9%.

The BJP has won 77 seats, registering a 38.1% vote share.

The Samyukt Morcha has got one seat, with the Indian Secular Front or the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party winning in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Its chairman Naushad Siddidue was the winner.

Independent R S Lepcha, belonging to the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has won from Kalimpong.

The Assembly has 294 seats. Polls to two seats could not be held because of the death of candidates at Sharsherganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district.

Left, Congress at all time low

The Left parties and the Congress have failed to win a single seat. This will be the first time since 1962 that the Left parties will have no representation in the Assembly. The CPI(M) registered an all-time low vote share of 4.73%. The other major partners of the Left alliance like the All India Forward Bloc registered 0.53 % votes and the CPI 0.20% votes.

The Congress registered an all-time voting percentage of 2.93% and lost its political clout over Malda and Murshidabad districts.