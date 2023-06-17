West Bengal election commission moves SC against HC order fielding Central forces for panchayat polls

June 17, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

The West Bengal State Election Commission on June 17 moved Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing deployment of Central forces in State panchayat elections.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) “should and shall requisition Central forces to work in tandem with State police to ensure free and fair elections” to the panchayat in the State.

The High Court, however, refused to make changes to the panchayat election schedule in the State announced by the WBSEC on June 8. Elections to about 63,239 seats at gram panchayat level, 9730 panchayat samiti seats and 928 zilla parishad seats are scheduled for July 8.

The High Court’s orders followed letter petitions filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The High Court also set aside the prayer that a retired High Court Judge should be appointed as observer to the polls. The WBSEC was also told not to deploy civic police volunteers.

Rural poll nomination process peaceful: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the panchayat poll nomination process in the State is peaceful, even as she flayed the Opposition for making an issue out of “one or two stray” incidents.

Ms. Banerjee made the comments at a TMC programme, shortly after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose minced no words in stating that political violence will not be tolerated, and “there will be action and no alibi for inaction”.

“There is no other State other than Bengal where the panchayat poll nomination process is so peaceful. The Opposition parties — CPI (M), Congress, BJP and the ISF — are trying to blame us over one or two incidents during the nomination exercise,” she said, accusing the Opposition of trying to malign the State.

Ms. Banerjee also rejected claims that Opposition candidates were not allowed to file nominations, informing that over 1.5 lakh nomination papers have been filed by them for the July 8 rural polls.

(With PTI inputs)

