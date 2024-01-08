West Bengal ED unit sends report to headquarters on Sandeshkhali attack

January 08, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate's unit in West Bengal has submitted a report to its headquarters about the attack on its team during a raid in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last week, officials said on January 8.

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles were vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday. The attack happened when the ED team went to Mr. Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the State's ration system.

An NIA investigation into the attack is likely to be sought by the ED headquarters based on the report, an officer of the agency told PTI.

Also Read | Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

"A two-page report on the attack was sent on Sunday. We have mentioned minute details of the incident and along with that sent videos of the attack. Media reports have also also been sent," he said.

"The role of the Basirhat Police on that day has also been mentioned in the report — how they fled the scene on unmarked two-wheelers as the attack began," he added.

The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the attack. The family of the accused TMC leader, and State police have also registered separate complaints against the central agency.

Incidentally, on the same night, the ED faced a similar situation while arresting another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, in the alleged ration scam.

Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign West Bengal: Mamata

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that those questioning West Bengal’s law and order situation in the backdrop of the attack on Enforcement Department (ED) officers were trying to malign the State.

Ms. Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged the country’s safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

“I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But, I will protest if anyone tries to malign the State. Those questioning the law and order situation are trying to malign the State,” she said, addressing the ‘Students’ Week’ programme.