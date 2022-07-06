West Bengal drops plan for centralised college admissions

Several Vice-Chancellors were sceptical about infrastructure for a centralised process

The West Bengal government has issued a notification reversing its earlier decision of centralising the admission process for undergraduate courses and opted to continue with the existing system of colleges conducting the process individually. The notification was issued on June 28.

Admissions will begin for undergraduate courses on July 18 and for postgraduate courses on September 1.

It was only in the first week of June that the State seemed headed for centralised admission when Education Minister Bratya Basu — who had sought to introduce the system back in 2011 when he was assigned the same portfolio — held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors (V-C) of various State government-aided universities. At the meeting, colleges were asked to appoint nodal officers who would work in coordination with the education department in conducting the admission process.

But during a subsequent meeting of V-Cs, many of them are believed to have said that they were not ready yet with the infrastructure for a centralised process, as a result of which the plan was shelved and a notification issued asking colleges to conduct online admissions individually as usual.

It was in 2011 that the admission process went online, and after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, even the requirement for physical verification of documents and depositing of fees was done away with.

“Considering the success achieved in online admission process, and in view of the fact that the requisite infrastructure has already been put in place in the State’s higher education institutions, it is hereby informed to all concerned that admissions to all Under-Graduate (Honours and General) and Post-Graduate courses in the State-funded Higher Education Institutions in West Bengal for the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 will be made on line in standalone mode,” the notification issued on June 30 said.

Centralised system benefits

A centralised system, according to many teachers, would have helped students to get access to all colleges from a single window — something that would have particularly benefited students from rural areas. It would have also ensured transparency in admissions and prevented student unions from exerting any pressure or having a say in the matter.

A centralised system would have meant less work for colleges, with each college having to publish several merit lists in succession, a process that would last two months. It would have also meant lesser number of seats remaining vacant in colleges — such vacancies being created when students initially join one college and subsequently switch to another.

The State government has directed colleges to complete admission for undergraduate courses by September 15 and for postgraduate courses by October 21.