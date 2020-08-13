Kolkata

Coronavirus | West Bengal COVID-19 mortalities cross 2,200

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing during Unlock- 2, in Kolkata, West Bengal on July 1, 2020.

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing during Unlock- 2, in Kolkata, West Bengal on July 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 2,936 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours taking the number to 1,04,326. The active infections have reached 26,003. The State recorded 54 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number to 2,203. The discharge rate remains at 72.96%.

Of the 54 deaths, Kolkata recorded 19 taking its total to 999 so far. The North 24 Parganas recorded 13 and the total stands at 512.

Changes in dates for total lockdown

The government again modified dates for its bi-weekly complete lockdown. The lockdown on August 28 has been withdrawn to avoid disruption of banking operations in the last week. The dates for August have been changed at least six times since the first announcement was made.

Suspension of operations of flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad has been extended to August 31.

