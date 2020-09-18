Kolkata

West Bengal COVID-19 cases increase to 2.15 lakh

A civic worker sprays sanitisers in front of roadside shops in Kolkata. File photo | Photo Credit: AP
Shiv Sahay SinghKolkata Kolkata 18 September 2020 01:34 IST
Updated: 17 September 2020 23:50 IST

HC allows family to perform last rites with safety and precautionary measures

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,197 cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours taking the number to 2,15,580. The State recorded 60 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number to 4,183 — 17 deaths in Kolkata took the toll in the city to 1,537.

In terms of daily infections, Kolkata recorded 475 taking the number to 48,577 and the North 24 Parganas district 507 (total 43,682). The active infections climbed to 24,336 and the discharge rate was 86.77%.

The Calcutta High Court has directed that the body of a COVID-19 patient will be handed over to the family for cremation after completion of hospital formalities. A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee observed that the right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 is not only available to a living person but also to his body.

Advertising
Advertising

“It makes no difference if the deceased person was infected with COVID-19. Of course, all requisite safety and precautionary measures must be taken by the persons who carry out the funeral,” the order on Wednesday said.

Comments
More In Other States Kolkata
West Bengal
Read more...