West Bengal COVID-19 cases increase to 2.15 lakh

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,197 cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours taking the number to 2,15,580. The State recorded 60 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number to 4,183 — 17 deaths in Kolkata took the toll in the city to 1,537.
In terms of daily infections, Kolkata recorded 475 taking the number to 48,577 and the North 24 Parganas district 507 (total 43,682). The active infections climbed to 24,336 and the discharge rate was 86.77%.
The Calcutta High Court has directed that the body of a COVID-19 patient will be handed over to the family for cremation after completion of hospital formalities. A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee observed that the right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 is not only available to a living person but also to his body.
“It makes no difference if the deceased person was infected with COVID-19. Of course, all requisite safety and precautionary measures must be taken by the persons who carry out the funeral,” the order on Wednesday said.
