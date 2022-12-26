ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Congress to hold yatra from Gangasagar to Darjeeling

December 26, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kolkata

The yatra will not only target BJP government at the Centre but also the Trinamool Congress government in the State

Shiv Sahay Singh

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Enthused by the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee is all set to hold 800-km yatra in the State. West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the yatra would start from Gangasagar on December 28. The month-long yatra would conclude in Darjeeling and district units had been accordingly informed to make necessary preparations.

 According to the State Congress leadership, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh may participate in the yatra. The yatra is likely to arrive in Kolkata on January 2 and reach the State Congress headquarters Bidhan Bhawan on the same day. The yatra will not only target the BJP government at the Centre but also the Trinamool Congress government in the State. 

“At the national level there is unemployment crisis and we are speaking against it, in the State also there is corruption and political favouritism. We will raise these issues at the yatra,” the State Congress president said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panchayat polls

This is a major political programme taken up by the West Bengal Congress in the past few years. The party, which played a key role in alliance with the Trinamool to remove the Left Front from power in 2011, does not have any representation in the Assembly. The Congress’s electoral understanding with the Left parties since 2016 has also not bore much fruit. The State Congress leadership has decided to organise the yatra at a time when panchayat polls are scheduled in the State. A section of the Congress leadership also feels that the yatra is aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has welcomed the yatra against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. The State’s ruling party, however, raised questions on the timing of the yatra which will be held during the Ganga Sagar festival scheduled in the second week of January.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US