Mamata Banerjee meets kin of murdered couple

Shocked at the murders in my neighbourhood, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meeting family members of the elderly couple who were murdered in Bhowanipore on Monday. The site of crime is just a stone’s throw from the residence of the Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she was shocked at the murder of an elderly couple in Bhawanipore area of Kolkata. The couple, in their 50s, was found murdered in their ground-floor apartment on Harish Mukherjee Road, a stone’s throw from the residence of the Chief Minister.

“ I am very shocked; I take this road every day. This has never happened here before. It is a very peaceful locality,” the Chief Minister said. Ms. Banerjee went straight to the site of the crime and met the bereaved family members. The Chief Minister assured the family that the guilty would not be spared.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal, who was present with the Chief Minister said acquaintances and people known to the family may be involved in the crime. “ Hopefully, we will be able to arrest the culprits soon,” Mr. Goyal said.

“It is not a matter of culture, caste or creed. It looks like some personal enmity,” the Chief Minister said.

The murders in a high security area of the city in broad daylight had sent shockwaves among the citizens. The Gujarati couple who was murdered in their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road have been identified as businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah. The Chief Minister said that she was in regular touch with the City Police Commissioner over the investigation.

Job to victim of torture

In another development, the Chief Minister announced that her government will offer a job to Renu Khatun whose right hand was chopped off from her wrist on Sunday by her husband.

The torture on the 23-year-old nurse from Bardhaman Purba by her husband Sariful Sheikh had shocked many. The man has been arrested. The Chief Minister said that the nurse would be offered a job that she can do with ease and also added that the State government would pay her medical bills.