Mamata attacks BJP, alleges ‘outsiders burnt Kaliaganj Police Station’

April 26, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed BJP was trying to "disturb all States where the Opposition was in power"

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 26 alleged that outsiders were brought to the State to carry out attacks on Kaliaganj Police Station and private property at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Ms. Banerjee alleged BJP was behind the incidents of vandalism that rocked Kaliganj following the death of a minor girl and directed the State police to explore attaching properties of those found involved in the arson.

ALSO READ
NCPCR, Bengal child rights body spar over alleged rape, murder of minor girl

Also Read | Four police officers suspended for dragging dead girl’s body on road in Bengal’s Kaliaganj

"Outsiders were brought in to set fire to Kaliaganj Police Station as well as ordinary people's property. Police will explore attaching properties of those involved in rioting," Ms. Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat after an administrative meeting.

"The BJP is carrying out hooliganism in Bengal. They are attempting to create disturbance in Bengal. We will defeat this conspiracy to create anarchy," she said.

She claimed the Centre was trying to "disturb all States where the Opposition was in power."

Lauding the police for disarming and arresting a man who barged into a school in Old Malda brandishing a gun, thereby averting a school hostage crisis, Ms. Banerjee alleged that the entire matter may have been a plot.

"Case of man brandishing gun at Malda school may not be act of lunacy," the Chief Minister said.

