West Bengal child rights panel team visits Sandeshkhali

February 17, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A 6-member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation constituted by party national president J.P. Nadda being barred by the police at Rampur on their way to Sandeshkhali to meet the victims, in North 24 Parganas on February 16.

A 6-member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation constituted by party national president J.P. Nadda being barred by the police at Rampur on their way to Sandeshkhali to meet the victims, in North 24 Parganas on February 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

A six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on February 17 visited Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to ascertain complaints of child abuse in the politically troubled area.

Villagers alleged that a seven-month-old child was snatched from her mother's lap and thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali violence | SC to consider listing PIL for court-monitored probe into violence in West Bengal village

Also Read | Central BJP team, West Bengal Cong. president stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali

The child is now under treatment.

Advisor to the State child rights panel Sudeshna Roy told reporters, "We have come to ground zero to assess the situation. Our duty is to give protection to every child in the State and also see their rights are protected".

"We will talk to the mother of the child who was allegedly tortured", she said.

The six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights which visited Sandeshkhali was led by its chairman Tulika Das.

Also Read | Mamata accuses BJP of fomenting trouble at Sandeshkhali

Tension started brewing in Sandeshkhali after the ED went to the area to search the premises of local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan more than a month ago. The Trinamool Congress leader is still at large.

Earlier, representatives National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes also visited the area.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities, including sexual abuse, by some TMC leaders against villagers and has triggered a fierce political blame game with senior leaders of the Congress, which is part of the anti-BJP Opposition bloc INDIA along with TMC at the national level, joining others to criticise the Mamata Banerjee Government over the issue.

