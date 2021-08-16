West Bengal BJP leaders taken into custody for protests, released

Khela Hobe Dibas is the trigger for tension

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters along with State president Dilip Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were taken into custody on August 16 when they protested against the State government plans of “Khela Hobe Dibas (Day to observe game is on slogan)”.

The BJP leadership observed “Poschim Bongo Bachao Divas (Save West Bengal Day)”. The Kolkata police claimed that the BJP leaders were taken into preventive custody for assembling at Rani Rasmoni Avenue and Mayo Road in violation of the Disaster Management Act due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

President of the BJP Yuva Morcha and MP Saumitra Khan, former Union Minister and MP Deboshree Chowdhury, footballer and BJP leader Kalyan Choubey and Mina Devi Purohit were also detained.

A scuffle took place between the BJP supporters and the police as the former refused to leave the protest venue .The BJP leaders were taken to the Lalbazar police headquarters and were released. “The police undemocratically arrested us despite the peaceful sit-in in front of Gandhi Murti. It’s a part of a constant effort to choke democracy, but we will always stand against this tyrant ruler,” Mr. Ghosh said on twitter.

The TMC leadership including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had maintained that the day has been chosen in memory of the 16 football fans who died in a stadium stampede on August 16, 1980. The BJP referred to the Great Calcutta Killings on the same date in 1946 where thousands of people had lost lives. At several places in the city and the State, the TMC leaders and supporters observed the day by distributing footballs and organising games.

“Khela Hobe (Game is on)” was one of the main slogans of the TMC in the 2021 Assembly polls.

In a major reshuffle of the TMC organisation, six Ministers were removed from the post of district president. Key Ministers like Jyotipriya Mullick, Swapan Debnath and Soumen Mahapatra were among them. The decision has been taken as part of the party’s strategy “one person one post”. MP Mahua Moitra has also been removed from the post of Nadia district.