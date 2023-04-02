West Bengal BJP leader shot dead at Shaktigarh

April 02, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and businessman Raju Jha was shot dead at Shaktigarh in Purba Bardhaman district on a national highway late on Saturday evening. The deceased was on the way to Kolkata when unidentified gunmen arrived in a car and shot at the SUV in which the BJP leader was travelling.

The murder of the BJP leader who was involved in coal and hotel business sparked a political slugfest in the State with the Opposition parties raising questions of law and order situation. The Purba Bardhaman district police are investigating the matter, and on Saturday forensic experts collected evidence from the scene of the crime.

Also read: “Law and order have collapsed”: BJP’s Bengal chief slams Mamata after party worker shot dead

BJP MLA from Durgapur Lakshman Chandra Ghorui said that Mr. Jha had joined the BJP but had not been active in the party recently. “What happened in Howrah and then the murder of a citizen of the State is an indication that the State’s law and order situation has collapsed,” State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that everyone was aware that the deceased person was “involved in coal smuggling” in the State. Trinamool leaders alleged that he had joined the saffron party to escape investigation by Central agencies. According to reports, senior State BJP leaders had held meetings at hotels owned by Mr. Jha. On March 30, two Trinamool Congress supporters were killed at Chopra subdivision in Uttar Dinajpur district over an alleged dispute on who will get tickets in panchayat polls.

Also read: Violence erupts in Howrah over Ram Navami procession

Flare up in Hooghly

While the situation in Howrah was limping back to normalcy after the violence on March 30 there was a fresh flare-up in Hooghly district on Sunday evening. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was leading a religious procession in Hooghly district’s Rishra town when clashes erupted. The police quickly took the BJP leader to a safe spot. A few motorbikes were attacked by miscreants and set on fire.

Earlier in the day, State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was initially prevented by police from entering Howrah on account of prohibitory orders imposed in some parts. Later, the police allowed the BJP leader to visit the area. Mr. Majumdar claimed that while State Minister Arup Roy was freely roaming in the same area “flouting the imposition of Section 144”, he alone was stopped.