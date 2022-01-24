West Bengal BJP issues show cause to senior leaders, actors quit party

Two former vice presidents met with Matua leader

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a showcause notice to two former vice presidents of the party, bringing to fore once again the squabbles in the State unit of the party.

Showcause notices were issued to Joy Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari, two former vice presidents of the party who were dropped from their respective posts in the recent organisational reshuffle after Sukanta Majumdar assumed charge as the president of West Bengal BJP. These two senior BJP leaders had held meetings with Matua leader and Bongaon MP Santanu Thakur on different occasions.

Both Mr. Majumdar and Mr. Tiwari said that the showcause letters were leaked to media even before it reached them on Sunday. Ritesh Tiwari described the notice as “politically motivated” and an attempt to ”malign” him. Both these leaders are well known faces of the State BJP and had served as spokesperson of the party in the State.

Santanu Thakur who holds the portfolio of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that he will continue to have meetings with BJP leaders and such showcause notices will not make any difference. “I will continue to meet BJP leaders, how many will they showcause,” the MP said.

In the past few weeks, several meetings of disgruntled BJP leaders led by the Union Minister and a picnic in his constituency have brought to fore differences in the West Bengal unit of the party. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said notices were issued to the BJP leaders as per directions of the “ disciplinary committee “ of the party.