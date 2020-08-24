West Bengal Assembly session to begin in September

Kolkata

24 August 2020 18:20 IST

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin next month with all COVID-19 safety norms in place, a senior government official said on August 24.

The State government has sent a proposal for resuming the Assembly either from the first or the second week of September, he said, adding safety measures will be ensured.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed it and said plans are being chalked out for the commencement of the session.

“The session will start either in the first or the second week of the next month. We are working on how to have the sessions by maintaining COVID-19 protocols. We are yet to receive the proposal from the State government,” he told PTI.

This will be a short session, a source at the Assembly said.