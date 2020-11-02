West Bengal adds 3,987 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths

Kolkata

West Bengal on Sunday reported 3,987 new COVID-19 cases taking its total number of cases to 3,77,651. The State recorded 59 deaths taking the toll to 6,900.

As many as 4,053 patients were discharged, thus pushing the recovery rate to 88.44%. The active cases in the State declined to 36,761. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested climbed to 8.21%.

Of the 59 deaths, Kolkata recorded 22 fatalities taking the toll in the city to 2,222. North 24 Parganas district recorded 14 deaths taking its toll to 1,589.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway said that its officials would meet State government officials on Monday to discuss the issue of resumption of local trains.

“The Railways had advised the State on September 1 and October 13 in this regard. On October 31, the West Bengal government sent a letter requesting us for a discussion. Accordingly, the date of meeting has been scheduled for November 2 to discuss the modalities,” a statement from the Eastern Railway said. The State government had written to the Eastern Railway on the issue on Saturday.