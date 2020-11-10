West Bengal adds 3,907 cases as it gears up for major openings

Four museums to reopen today; suburban trains to resume tomorrow

West Bengal on Monday reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases taking the total infections in the State to 4,09,221 as it braces up for resumption of local train services and reopening of major museums in the next few days.

The State recorded 56 deaths pushing its toll to 7,350. The active cases have dropped to 34,021 while the discharge rate has gone up to 89.89%.

Four museums in the city, including Victoria Memorial and Indian Museum, all of whom are administered by the Union Ministry of Culture, will reopen on November 10 after a gap of eight months.

Jayanta Sengupta, secretary and curator of Victoria Memorial, said that 200 people would be allowed in the galleries and 500 in the lawns at a given time. The other museums that will be opened on Tuesday are Science City and Birla Industrial and Technological Museum.

The State is also planning to resume suburban trains from Wednesday and major arrangements are under way.

To start with, 696 trains will be running along the Howrah, Sealdah and Kharagpur divisions of the Eastern and the South Eastern Railway. Sealdah division will have 413 trains running daily, Howrah 202 trains, and Kharagpur will have 81 trains.