West Bengal adds 3192 new COVID-19 infections

Kolkata

19 September 2020 02:21 IST

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,192 fresh cases of COVID-19-19 infections, taking the total to 2,18,772. The State recorded 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 4,242. Active infections increased to 24,509 and the discharge rate was 86.86%.

Of the 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, 14 were in Kolkata. North 24 Parganas recorded seven deaths and Howrah ten in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata recorded 493 infections, taking the number of infections to 49,070.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to reopen zoological gardens, national parks and eco-tourism centres to the public. While national parks and ecological gardens will be opened on September 23, zoological gardens will open on October 2.