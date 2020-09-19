West Bengal adds 3192 new COVID-19 infections

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,192 fresh cases of COVID-19-19 infections, taking the total to 2,18,772. The State recorded 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 4,242. Active infections increased to 24,509 and the discharge rate was 86.86%.
Of the 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, 14 were in Kolkata. North 24 Parganas recorded seven deaths and Howrah ten in the past 24 hours.
Kolkata recorded 493 infections, taking the number of infections to 49,070.
Meanwhile, the State government has decided to reopen zoological gardens, national parks and eco-tourism centres to the public. While national parks and ecological gardens will be opened on September 23, zoological gardens will open on October 2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath