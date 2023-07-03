West Bengal academicians urge Governor for resolution of impasse in appointment of Vice Chancellor of State universities

July 03, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kolkata

A group of academicians and former Vice Chancellors of State-run universities on July 3 urged the Governor of West Bengal and the State government to break the impasse relating to the appointment of Vice Chancellors in the 31 State universities. Describing the ongoing situation in the State as “unprecedented”, the academicians claimed that none of the State universities had full-time Vice Chancellors.

Omprakash Mishra, former Vice Chancellor of North Bengal University, said that the 13 Vice Chancellors appointed recently were neither a temporary nor a permanent appointment as they were only authorised to carry on with the functions of the Vice Chancellor. Deb Narayan Bandyopadhyay, former Vice Chancellor of Bankura, said that the crisis in higher education comes at a time when a New Education Policy is being implemented in the State while the existing Vice Chancellors could not take economic and policyr-related decisions.

Among the academicians who had joined were Gautam Pal, former Pro Vice Chancellor of Kalyani University, and Sivaji Pratim Basu, former Vice Chancellor of Vidyasagar University, among others. While Professor Pal suggested that instead of having a confrontational stand, the office of the Governor and the Raj Bhawan should cooperate to tide over the crisis Prof. Basu said that the office of Vice Chancellors had become like a game of musical chairs.

“We also believe that the existing rules until the time they are in force for example, WB College and University Administration Rules 2019 must be followed by all the stakeholders- State Government, Hon’ble Chancellor and the University functionaries. These rules provide those communications from the office of the Hon’ble Chancellor to the Vice Chancellor or vice versa should be routed through the Higher Education Department.” a press statement signed by the academicians said.

The crisis relating to appointment of Vice Chancellors is reminiscent of the conflict between the earlier Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress government. The State government went ahead with appointing Vice Chancellors without the approval of the then Governor and these appointments were set aside by the courts. Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, who resumed charge in November 2022, had in the first few months after taking office extended cooperation to the State government. In February 2023, while extending the tenure of Vice Chancellors by three months, the Governor had said that education should be kept above the ambit of politics. However, after the term of three months, the Governor appointed 13 Vice chancellors without consulting the State government.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court in an order said that the Governor was within his mandate in the appointment of interim Vice Chancellors. “What is deeply concerning is that none of these universities have even interim Vice-Chancellors. Hon’ble Chancellor has “authorized” some professors to exercise the powers and functions of the Vice-Chancellor in 13 universities,” the statement by the Vice Chancellors added.

