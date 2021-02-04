WB schools likely to reopen from mid-February , colleges to operate online

West Bengal government has allowed schools to reopen for Classes IX to XII from mid-February. However, it has yet to decide on reopening of college and higher educational institutions.
After a meeting with vice-chancellors of different universities during the day, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said colleges will operate online for the current semester till March 30.
“The vice-chancellors are also against reopening of hostels,” Mr. Chatterjee said, adding this was crucial since students in higher education institutions are not only from West Bengal but from other States and even abroad. The laboratories in higher educational institutions can be opened for Ph D students on a case-to-case basis, he said.
Schools in the State have been closed since March 16, 2020. “A clear notification on the opening of schools, and dos and don’ts will be issued soon,” the Minister said.
