WB reports 3,957 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 3,957 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,57,779. The active cases in the State declined marginally to 37,172 and the discharge rate was 87.76%.

The State recorded 58 deaths, taking the fatality toll to 6,604. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra and West Bengal have accounted for the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours.

Over the past few days, the State has been reporting more than 4,000 infections. Of the 58 deaths, Kolkata recorded 14, taking the toll in the city to 2,139. With 11 deaths, the toll in North 24 Parganas district reached 1,508. While Kolkata reported 884 new cases, North 24 Parganas recorded 875 cases.

Of the total deaths in the State, 84.3% patients (5,564) had co-morbidities. Of the total deceased, 12.88% were above 75 years of age.