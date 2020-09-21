WB reports 3,177 COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

West Bengal reported 3,177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking its total number of infections to 2,25,137. As many as 61 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the death count in the State to 4,359.
The active cases in the State rose to 24,806 while the discharge rate touched 87%. Of the 61 deaths, 15 were from Kolkata taking the fatality toll to 1,581. North 24 Parganas district recorded 16 deaths to take the number of deaths to 981. Howrah district reported six deaths taking the number of mortalities to 497. The three districts account for 70% of all mortalities due to COVID-19 in the State.
Kolkata recorded 514 new cases taking its total infections to 50,127. With 507 new cases, the total tally in North 24 Parganas increased to 45,192.
Of the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19, about 3,734, which accounts for 85.7%, had comorbidities. Of the total deaths, 13.44% were above 75 years.
