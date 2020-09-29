WB reports 3,155 fresh COVID-19 cases; total tally crosses 2.50 lakh

Kolkata Metro to operate services on Sundays

West Bengal on Monday reported 3,155 new COVID-19 cases taking its total number of infections to 2,50,580. As many as 56 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the total fatalities in the State to 4,837. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 25,899 while the discharge rate is 87.73 %.

Of the 56 deaths, Kolkata recorded 15 deaths taking the toll in the city to 1,684. North 24 Parganas district reported eight deaths taking its mortality count to 1,077 and Howrah recorded nine deaths taking the fatality toll to 552.

In terms of infections, Kolkata recorded 618 new cases taking the total tally to 55,049. North 24 Parganas reported 658 new cases taking the total number of infections in the district to 50,204. The two worst-affected districts in West Bengal now account for over 50,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Metro that resumed services earlier this month, has announced that it will operate services on Sundays. Around 50,000 passengers take the Metro every day.