WB Governor administers oath to GTA office bearers, warns of yearly audit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 15, 2022 03:15 IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar warns elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) that all their past misdeeds will be thoroughly investigated

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, after administering oath of office to the elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), warned them that all their past misdeeds will be thoroughly investigated. Anit Thapa, the head of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) was appointed as the Chief Executive of the GTA, the regional autonomous body of the hills. Elections to GTA were held after a period of 10 years on June 26. The BGPM had won 27 seats in the 45-member board of GTA.

“Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the Oath of Office of Chief Executive #GTA to Shri @AnitThapa14 today. Guv exhorted elected representatives to work with honesty & assured that all past mis deeds will be thoroughly investigated and all responsible will be dealt as per law... he slammed the previous board that ran the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling for alleged violation of rules, and said that those who committed transgressions will be brought to book,” Mr. Dhankhar said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Governor who is in Darjeeling said an audit would be held every year to keep a tab on GTA expenditure. “I congratulate everyone who has come to be elected; it is a great responsibility. Provisions of the GTA Act had been violated for lack of accountability and transparency, with no audit taking place even once. The audit should have been held every year,” he said after the oath-taking ceremony.

The Governor told the GTA office bearers that the new team is starting on a clean slate. “Make sure there are no violations; make sure you show your commitment. You have my assurance there will be an audit for each year and everyone found committing transgressions will be brought to book,” he said.

In the past also the Governor had called for audits of the GTA. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was also in the hills said the State government had given ₹7,000 crore to the GTA but there still was hardly anything to show for it.

Mamata makes momos in Darjeeling

Ms. Banerjee, who attended the swearing-in event, during the day took to making momos at a roadside shop in the hills. The Chief Minister herself shared the video on social media. “Today I made momos during my morning walk in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable,” Ms. Banerjee posted on Facebook. Two days ago the Chief Minister had served ‘pani puris’ to locals in Darjeeling.