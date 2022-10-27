WB CM to visit Chennai on State’s Governor’s invitation

Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Chennai to participate in a family event of State’s Governor La. Ganesan. The Chief Minister is likely to visit Chennai in the first week of November to attend the birthday of Mr. Ganesan’s elder brother. The Chief Minister is likely to reach Chennai on November 2 and participate in the event the next day.

Earlier this week on Monday, Mr. Ganesan visited the residence of Ms. Banerjee at 30 B Harish Chatterjee Street to participate in Kali Puja organised at her house. Manipur Governor Ganesan was given the additional charge of West Bengal in July this year after Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed Vice-President.

Ms. Banerjee’s visit to Chennai signifies a fresh episode in the relations between Raj Bhawan and the State government particularly after a three-year tenure of Mr. Dhankhar when differences between the Raj Bhawan and State Secretariat have spilled in public domain. The past three months since Mr. Ganesan has taken over as the Governor there has hardly been any differences between the Raj Bhawan and the State government.

After visiting the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday, Mr. Ganesan invited Ms. Banerjee for his elder brother’s 80th birthday on 3 November in Chennai.

A report in Trinamool Congress mouthpiece Jaago Bangla on Wedneday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is also likely to attend the event and there is a possibility of a meeting between the two Chief Ministers.

Ms. Banerjee is expected to return to Kolkata after the event and participate in Jagadhatri Puja celebrations.