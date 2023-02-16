W.B. Budget for 2023-24 broadens welfare schemes, gives incentives to jobs

February 16, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - Kolkata

With an eye on the upcoming panchayat polls, the West Bengal government’s Budget for the year 2023-24 on Wednesday widened the ambit of social welfare schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, added a new scheme providing death benefits for fishermen, promised financial assistance for micro-enterprise and allocated ₹3000 crore for rural road connectivity and repair of urban roads in the State.

Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya presented a ₹3,39,162 crore Budget and said the State’s economy is expected to grow at 8.41% in the current financial year higher than the estimated national growth rate.

Another key Budget announcement was an increase in 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees. While there was no reference to the DA hike in the Budget document, Ms. Bhattacharya made the announcement in the State Assembly after she received a handwritten note from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while tabling the document. A section of State government employees has been protesting seeking DA at par with central government employees and have threatened not to participate in the panchayat polls if their demands were not met.

The Budget linked the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme where cash incentives are rolled out to 1.88 crore women beneficiaries from 25 to 60 years of age with an old age pension scheme once the beneficiaries turn 60. Speaking to journalists, Ms. Bhattacharya said the move will empower women which has been a hallmark of the Trinamool Congress government.

The State government has launched a project ‘Rastashree’ for the construction of new roads revamping existing roads. A total of 11,500 km of rural roads has been taken up under the project and the total allocation for the scheme is close to ₹3000 crore

The Minister also added that the upcoming West Bengal Logistics Policy, 2023, will streamline the logistics sector and leverage the State’s strategic position at the crossroads of South Asia and the ASEAN nations to make it an ideal location for large scale logistics hubs

For fishermen in the State, the Budget announced the ‘Matsyajeebi Bandhu (death benefit) scheme’ to provide a one-time grant of ₹2 lakh to the dependent family on account of their untimely demise. The State government has allocated ₹30 crore for the scheme.

Push for employment

Ms. Bhattacharya in her Budget speech announced a new scheme ‘Bhavishyat credit card’ for youth to provide financial assistance as loans to start a business and allocated ₹350 crore for the scheme. “Under this scheme, two lakh youth in the age group of 18-45 years will be provided financial assistance as loan up to ₹5 lakh through banks for setting up micro-enterprises and creating employment opportunities,” she said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the Budget as an “an employment-oriented Budget” and added that despite the Centre not releasing funds and a funds crunch confronting the State government, lakhs of people are likely to get employment due to the schemes announced.

Providing relief to the Tea industry, the Budget provided an exemption on payment of Rural Employment Cess, Education Cess as well as Agricultural Income Tax for a period of two years i.e. 2023-24 and 2024- 25. “The industry is going through a period of acute financial stress and the exemptions granted will provide relief,” a statement from Indian Tea Association said welcoming the move. The State government also proposed to extend the 2% rebate on stamp duty and 10% rebate on circle rate of land/property, which was valid till March 31, 2023, by another six months to September 30, 2023.

High fiscal deficit

For 2023-24, the Budget has allocated capital expenditure of ₹34036.23 crore; the State government had to scale down capital expenditure from ₹33144.37 crore in the last budget to ₹21468.37 crore (revised for 2022-23). The Budget document pegs the fiscal deficit for the year 2023-24 at ₹65,838.92 crore whereas the same figure for 2022-23 (revised) stands at ₹61,901.27 crore. The revenue deficit for the year 2022-23 also increased from ₹28.279.67 crore to ₹39.663.26 crore. For the Budget 2023-24 the revenue deficit has been pegged at ₹30.924.09 crore.

“The W.B. 2023-24 Budget is a futile exercise trying to plug too many holes. This budget will neither fulfill the aspirations of common people nor will it address unemployment. As for the burgeoning Fiscal Deficit this Govt’s best bet is hoping that the next BJP Govt will tackle it,” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted.