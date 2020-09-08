WB Assembly session begins today as cases near 1.9 lakh

Kolkata

08 September 2020 23:57 IST

State records 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number to 3,677

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 3,091 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,86,956.

The State also recorded 57 deaths, taking its total death toll to 3,677. Kolkata recorded 19 of them, taking its toll to 1,411 and the North 24 Parganas 12, taking the toll to 832. The discharge rate remained pegged at 85.6%.

The State government observed ‘Police Day’ where the personnel who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 were honoured. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 24 personnel — nine from the Kolkata police and 15 from West Bengal police — have so far succumbed to the infection. She said the State government is giving jobs to one person from each of the 24 families.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the State Assembly will begin on Wednesday. During the day, tests of all employees including police personnel were carried out. There will be no question hour in the session.