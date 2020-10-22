WB adds 4,069 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

Kolkata

22 October 2020 01:09 IST

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 4,069 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the State to 3, 33,126. As many as 64 deaths pushed the death toll to 6,244. The number of active cases in the State rose to 35,579 while the discharge rate marginally declined to 87.45%.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested increased to 8.08%. With 43,592 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the total samples tested thus far in the State touched 41.22 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata recorded 879 while North 24 Parganas reported 872. Of the 64 deaths, Kolkata recorded 19 in the past 24 hours, taking the fatality toll in the district to 2,038. As North 24 Parganas reported 19 deaths, its mortality count climbed to 1,416.

Of the total COVID-19 causalities in the State, about 84.5% patients (5,276) had co-morbidities. About 13.24% of the deceased were above 75 years while about 5.82% were between 61 and 75 years.