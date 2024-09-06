Water seeps into metro tunnel in Kolkata after drilling work; residential buildings develop cracks

Kolkata

The situation remained tense in central Kolkata’s Bowbazar area on Thursday (September 5) as metro construction work led to fresh cracks and water seepage in buildings on Durga Pituri Lane here. Blaming the Kolkata Metro Rail Limited Corporation’s (KMRCL) East-West metro corridor works for these developments, many residents blocked the Central Metro station gate during peak morning hours.

Many residents were moved to safety as a precautionary measure. According to the Central Division Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukherjee, “As per KMRCL, after successful completion of cross passage connection with Eastbound Tunnel on September 1, 2024 when the secant pile wall was being cut at the Egress shaft at Bowbazar under Muchipara PS at 10 pm on September 5, 2024, a minor water ingress was observed.”

The official further said, “Local residents (52 Persons) from five buildings in the influence zone were immediately shifted to nearby hotels as a precautionary move. The water ingress has been arrested by application of shotcrete. It is expected that the relocated people will be able to go back to their residences within 48 hours.”

More than 11 families were removed after the underground water leak, which occurred during the tunnel drilling work between the Sealdah and Esplanade stretch. But the KMRCL authorities said that the water seepage has been plugged but they will keep monitoring the situation for the next few days.

Many residents remained angry about the situation and said that the authorities have not taken responsibility for the recurring water seepage incidents, one of which led to a major disaster and multiple houses collapsed in the area in 2019. They blocked the Central Metro station gate during the peak morning hours.

The residents said officers keep shrugging off their responsibility and blaming it on others and that the metro officials have not given a deadline for the completion of the work.

Multiple significant cracks were reported in buildings on Durga Pituri Lane in 2022 and 2023, leaving residents in a constant worry about their safety and future. The issues remain unresolved and residents have called for a permanent solution. Many also threatened to protest on the metro tracks if their concerns are not addressed soon.

Tunnel disaster

In 2019, authorities had to evacuate over 500 residents from over 50 houses in the area after the metro drilling work engineers accidentally hit an aquifer and water gushed out during the tunnel construction work. Multiple houses caved in and old buildings collapsed.

Hundreds were left homeless in a day. Though many were shifted to hotels, many elderly people who had not left their houses in decades found it difficult. Two of them died of shock over the incident.

The impact was so severe that people in adjacent areas felt mild tremors under their feet after the aquifer was hit.