Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor reaches home after 10-hour gherao

November 24, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kolkata

Visva Bharati university Vice-Chancellor professor Bidyut Chakraborty, who was gheraoed by a section of the students for around 10 hours, could leave his office on early Thursday, an official said.

Security guards took him to his official residence at around 2 a.m.

SFI leader Somnath Sow claimed that security guards of Mr. Chakraborty beat up the protesters and forcibly lifted the gherao.

The official of the central university, however, said no force was used.

To a question, she said a small group of students were camping near the VC's residence and the authorities were keeping a tab on the situation.

A section of the students gheraoed Mr. Chakraborty at his office within the campus at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Chakraborty, who was appointed the VC in 2018, had alleged that the agitators “manhandled” him, but he would not succumb to their pressure tactics.

“All they want is to humiliate me and the teachers as I had sought to bring discipline in the academic and administrative affairs of Visva-Bharati,” the VC had asserted.

Mr. Sow said the students submitted a charter of demands about ways to improve the academic functioning of the institution to the VC's office 10 days back.

“As there was no response, we wanted to discuss the matter with him. But he abused us following which the gherao started,” he said.

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association, an organisation of the teachers, in a statement on Thursday alleged that Professor Bidyut Chakraborty is solely responsible for the outburst of the aggrieved students.

"The entire Visva-Bharati community strongly supports the demonstration by the students and demands Prof. Chakraborty's resignation as the only solution to this situation,” it said.

Commenting on the situation at Visva-Bharati, ruling Trinamool Congress leader and senior Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that it is unfortunate that Visva Bharati hogs the limelight for controversies.

"The rulers in Delhi undertake a long screening process before arriving at a name (as the VC of Visva-Bharati)... possibly a person with RSS leanings. Even if there are mounting grievances against the person among students, he is not replaced with a non-controversial and efficient person,” Mr. Hakim said.

Reacting to this, BJP State spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC finds the ghost of RSS in everything.

"People of West Bengal are not turning to TMC to hear lectures about Tagore,” he said.

Tagore, the first Asian Nobel Laureate, founded Visva-Bharati in 1921. It was declared a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951.