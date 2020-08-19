Visva Bharati accuses TMC leaders of violence

University wants CBI inquiry into Monday’s incident

Accusing Trinamool Congress MLA Naresh Bauri and local leaders of Bolpur Municipality for the violence inside the university campus on Monday, the Visva Bharati University (VBU) on Tuesday sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the violence. In a press statement, the VBU condemned “police inaction” and said that the university would remain closed till the situation improved.

“Unless the miscreants who committed the vandalism with TMC leaders at the lead are booked and until we are at ease on the campus through the creation of conditions in which members of Visva Bharati parivar are absolutely free from bodily harm and humiliation perpetrated by outsiders instigated by unforeseen forces, Visva Bharati will remain closed,” a press statement signed by the Assistant Registrar in-charge of public relations of the university said.

The university authorities also called for a 12-hour fast to protest the violence which erupted over the construction of a boundary wall at the Poush Mela ground. In the statement, the university also demanded withdrawal of the “false FIR slapped on vice chancellor and other university officials”.

The police also filed an FIR in connection with the vandalism and arrested eight people on Monday night. The FIR against the V-C was filed by the Bolpur Tradesh Association. The university also made it clear that construction of the boundary wall next to Poush Mela ground does not affect the natural beauty of the area. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday that construction of the wall would affect the natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a letter to the CM, saying that there is “outrage all over at vandalism at Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan”.

“Urged @MamataOfficial to enforce accountability of those who engaged in desecration of VBU premises. Time to practice his sublimity and preserve the pristine character of VBU so dear to Kobiguru,” he tweeted.