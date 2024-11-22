 />
Viksit Bharat Youth Leaders Dialogue announced in Kolkata

The participants will be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interact with him, and share their ideas

Updated - November 22, 2024 07:49 am IST - Kolkata 

Shrabana Chatterjee
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya during a press conference on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya during a press conference on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 | Photo Credit: ANI

In an event held on Thursday (November 21, 2024), the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry of India announced the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue under which local youth with leadership potential can engage in discourse at a national and international level. The event was held at the Sports Authority of India Regional Centre in Kolkata. 

In the first phase, they will organise the Viksit Bharat Quiz. Anybody between the age of 25-29 can participate in the quiz. This event will be held between November 25-December 5, 2024. This is part of the selection process. 

In the last phase, State-level teams will participate in the National Youth Festival on January 11 and 12. The participants will be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interact with him, and share their ideas. 

Published - November 22, 2024 07:48 am IST

