Video of man asking for rape of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter goes viral

West Bengal child rights commission files suo motu case, calls for immediate police action

Published - August 26, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered a suo motu case after a video went viral on social media where a man can be seen asking for the rape of the 11-year-old daughter of Trinamool Congress MP and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The alleged accused announced a ₹10 lakh reward to anyone who completed the requested act. The incident allegedly took place at a protest rally against the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident. 

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights “has taken suo motu cognisance of a video on social media wherein a demonstration against the R.G. Kar rape case, a person announces a reward to anyone who rapes the minor daughter of Mr. Banerjee while some other participants cheer on.”

The commission said this comment amounted to a crime under the POCSO Act, JJ Act and UNCRC. “While the entire State is mourning the sad demise of the doctor at R.G. Kar, calling for another rape to settle scores is violative of the law and could send out a dangerous message to society if punitive measures are not taken,” the panel said.

Miscreant identified

Commission chairperson Tulika Das said the miscreant in the video had been identified as “a resident from Malancha village in the Minakhan CD block.” They called this an “indecent remark” on a “minor girl endangering her safety and security.” The commission also asked the Superintendent of Police, Basirhat, to “examine and review the safeguards for the protection of child rights; inquire into violation of child rights and recommend initiation of proceedings.” 

The commission has asked the police to “furnish” an action-taken report within two days and to take further steps in the case.  

Reacting to the video, Trinamool Congress MP, Derek O’Brien, posted on social media handle X, “Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW.”

