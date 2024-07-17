GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of a woman TMC councillor beating up a party worker goes viral

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Sunanda Sarkar was seen slapping Kedar Das, the party’s youth president for her ward

Published - July 17, 2024 01:44 am IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Amidst a string of viral videos showing local Trinamool Congress leaders taking the law into their hands, a fresh video surfaced on Tuesday, in which a woman councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation can be seen beating up a youth leader of her party.

The short video shows Sunanda Sarkar, the Trinamool Congress councillor for ward number 18 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, slapping Kedar Das, the party’s youth president for the ward, landing several blows.

The video was aired on several local television news channels, triggering strong reactions in political circles.

Extortion allegations

Ms. Sarkar told media persons that Mr. Das had allegedly accused her of being involved in several extortion cases. She said that she has made several representations to the police but they have failed to act in the case.

Mr. Das’ supporters alleged that the councillor and her family members were engaged in illegal activities. The issue of factionalism within the Trinamool Congress has been the subject of much discussion in the party’s rank and file recently.

Ever since the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress has been grappling with a slew of similar videos. Several weeks ago, a video of local Trinamool Congress leader Tajmul Islam flogging a woman at Chopra in Islampur triggered outrage. More recently, videos showing Jayant Singh, a local TMC leader from Kamaharti, beating up people at a local club for petty allegations of theft, have dominated politics in the State.

Though both these local leaders have been arrested by the police, the controversy of kangaroo courts and public torture is refusing to die down.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.