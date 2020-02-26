Vets for mapping poultry farms to tackle antimicrobial resistance

Bhopal

Veterinarians on Tuesday called upon the Madhya Pradesh government to map and register poultry farms, in effect draw up regulations to track and better guide the industry, in a bid to combat drug resistance in humans caused by excessive use of antibiotics in poultry.

At a workshop for the doctors here, Robin J. Paul, nodal officer, Kerala State Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance, highlighted Kerala’s regulatory framework wherein all poultry farms were geotagged, enabling better regulation. “This can be the first step towards tackling antimicrobial resistance. Mapping can help track transportation, use of antibiotics and breeding conditions of the poultry overtime,” he said.

Use of growth promoters

Last year, Madhya Pradesh had followed Kerala’s lead in chalking out the plan to deal with the resistance, a natural phenomenon accelerated by usage of growth promoters in poultry, use of chemicals, including antifungal chemicals, in agriculture, and unhygienic conditions in hospitals causing infections. This results in prolonged illness, extended therapy duration and a higher mortality rate and cost of treatment. Since 1987, no new antibiotic has been discovered, and developing resistance to the existing ones can prove fatal.

Before mapping farms, spreading awareness within the industry could be a start, said D.P. Ahuja, Principal Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Veterinary Department. “Mapping farms straightaway might spook away breeders. First, awareness is necessary among them, that too among the larger breeders so that the message percolates to others. We need to create a win-win situation wherein incomes are increased and resistance is tackled,” he said.

Emerging issue

At the workshop, veterinarians stressed the need to spread awareness about biosecurity practices, among farmers especially. Pankaj Shukla, Joint Director, National Urban Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, had earlier told The Hindu antifungal resistance, found in agricultural fields, was an emerging issue in the State.

The health community must not preach the use of antibiotics, but exercise restraint, said Pallavi Jain Govil, Principal Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Health department. “Consuming antibiotics creates a false sense of security that a disease won’t spread to others then. We need to encourage healthy habits,” she said.

Stating that collaboration with different government departments was the biggest challenge, she added, “The West is no more discovering newer antibiotics as they have addressed these problems to a large extent.”