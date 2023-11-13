Veteran parliamentarian and CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia passes away at 81

November 13, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Kolkata

Veteran Parliamentarian, trade union leader and central committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) passed away on November 13 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 81 and is survived by two daughters and a son.

Mr. Acharia represented Bankura Lok Sabha constituency nine times from 1980 till 2014. Born in Bero in the Purulia district of West Bengal, he started his career as a school teacher and was a leader of the All Bengal Teachers’ Association, the teacher’s wing of the CPI(M).

Mr. Acharia became a member of the CPI(M) Purulia district committee in 1981 and was elected to West Bengal State committee in 1985. He was also a district secretariat member and elected was to the CPI(M) central committee in 2005. He became the chairman of the Central Control Commission in 2018, which he served till 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Veteran parliamentarian and Trade Union leader Com. Basudeb Acharia breathed his last in Hyderabad this afternoon. He served as CC member @cpimspeak and State committee member @CPIM_WESTBENGAL,” CPI(M) West Bengal State secretary Md. Salim said on social media.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to social media to express ‘deepfelt condolences to his family members’.

“Comrade Basudeb Acharia was active in the trade union movement for a long time. He was a leader of Railway workers, coal workers, and DVC workers. He was arrested in 1974 during the historic rail strike. Later, he led many trade unions in different sectors. He was a vice president of CITU (Centre for Indian Trade Unions),” a statement by the party said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.