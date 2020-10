Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worsen

Soumitra Chatterjee. File

Kolkata

10 October 2020 01:21 IST

The 85-year-old actor was at an “acute confusional stage” the following which neurologist advised him to be shifted to the ITU

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on late Friday night.

The 85-year-old actor was at an “acute confusional stage” the following which neurologist advised him to be shifted to the ITU, he said.

“Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that’s why we need to be more careful,” the doctor told PTI.

Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.