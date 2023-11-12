Vendors unable to identify green crackers in three Kolkata markets designated for them, study finds

November 12, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - Kolkata

A recent study across three markets designated to sell green crackers in Kolkata has not only confirmed the presence of illegal crackers but also that most vendors are not being able to identify green crackers from conventional, or illegal crackers.

The survey conducted across the three ‘bazi bazaars’ (firecracker markets) selling green crackers at Sahid Minar in Esplanade, Bhawanipur, and Tala Park pointed out that only 37% of shopkeepers could correctly identify green crackers via the logo and QR code, while the majority were perplexed by QR codes and logo verification systems.

Green firecrackers can be distinguished by the distinctive green logo of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), along with a Quick Response (QR) code.

The survey also pointed out the presence of “conventional fire crackers (illegal fire crackers)“ in the market. “Out of all the shops in Bhawanipur market, 84% sold green crackers, whereas 16% of shops were still selling conventional crackers,” the survey said.

A group of green activists had earlier this week visited the markets and found illegal crackers, mostly brought from Tamil Nadu. The activists found that the QR code on a significant number of fire crackers were fake as the NEERI application could not read them.

The survey by the SwitchOn Foundation said 68% of vendors had responded that the market demand for green crackers was good, and 53% are satisfied with the pricing of the green crackers.

“Through our studies, it has clearly come out that there is a lot to be achieved to be able to implement the green crackers orders. But more importantly, we still see conventional (illegal) fire crackers being sold. We have to have some very strict crackdown at the industry stage itself, where conventional crackers are still being sold,” Vinay Jaju, managing director, SwitchON Foundation, said.

Mr. Jaju also added that many people did not know of the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. timing for burning green crackers, and also that conventional crackers have been banned (and are thus illegal).

Meanwhile, several green organisations and the SwitchOn Foundation have launched an awareness programme for ‘smoke-free Deepavali’, urging and appealing to citizens to say ‘no to firecrackers’. On Saturday, Mr. Jaju went on a cycle expedition from Kolkata to Bardhaman to promote a cracker-free Deepavali.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata, which started deteriorating after Durga Puja, has been recorded as ‘poor’. On Saturday, a haze engulfed Kolkata and AQI ranged from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’. The AQI at Victoria Memorial, Ballygunge, and Bidhannagar was found to be ‘very poor’ at 4 p.m. Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations alongside burning of crop residue has resulted in the very poor air quality.