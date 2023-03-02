HamberMenu
Varanasi-like Ganga Aarti likely to be inaugurated on March 2 in Kolkata

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had directed the KMC to start Ganga Aarti on January 12

March 02, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Preparations under way ahead of the inauguration of Ganga Aarti by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Baja Kadamtala Ghat, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Preparations under way ahead of the inauguration of Ganga Aarti by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Baja Kadamtala Ghat, in Kolkata on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti — similar to the one held in Varanasi — in Kolkata’s Baje Kadamtala Ghat on Thursday, a senior official at the State secretariat said.

Fifteen priests will perform the Ganga Aarti on the inaugural day in presence of Ms. Banerjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, senior government officials and members of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

"The CM is scheduled to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti from Baje Kadamtala Ghat on Thursday evening. The necessary arrangements are complete," the official said.

Baje Kadamtala ghat on the river Hooghly has been decked up for the Ganga Aarti which will be held every evening after the inauguration.

"Rehearsals for the Ganga Aarti have been done for the past seven days," the official added.

Ms. Banerjee had directed the KMC to start Ganga Aarti on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

