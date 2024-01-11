Ustad Rashid Khan laid to rest with State honours

January 11, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Kolkata

Thousands of admirers of Ustad Rashid Khan paid their last respects to the classical vocalist, whose body was kept for public viewing at the State-run cultural complex Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

A gun salute was given to the versatile classical vocalist whose body was kept in a casket decked with white flowers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Cabinet colleagues were present at Rabindra Sadan.

Singer Usha Uthup, vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, and his daughter and vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty were among those who came to the venue to pay their tributes.PTI

