U.P. woman gang-raped by two policemen

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station here. The incident took place on Thursday after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR in the matter was registered on Friday, police said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gang rape, has been registered against two unidentified policemen at the Gorakhnath police station, they said.

Members of various political parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Purvanchal Sena, staged a sit-in demonstration at the office of the District Magistrate demanding suspension of all staff members of the Gorakhnath police station as well as a magisterial probe into the matter.

“The woman is undergoing treatment. She has made serious allegation of rape against two policemen. During the investigation, we found that the hotel has CCTV cameras and we have also taken the statement of the guard,” Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

“Prima facie, the woman went to the hotel room willingly with some men. However, a probe is under way and culprits won’t be spared,” he said.