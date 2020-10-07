U.P. power engineers, workers call off strike

State govt. agrees to put on hold plan for discom’s dissolution and privatisation

Engineers and employees of the Uttar Pradesh power department on Tuesday called off their agitation after the State government agreed to put on hold its plan for dissolution and privatisation of the power distribution company Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited.

Under the U.P. Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangarsh Samiti, the employees of the power department had launched an agitation and boycotted work, leaving many parts of East U.P. without electricity on Monday and Tuesday.

After a meeting with State Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the UPVKSSS representatives agreed to call off the boycott of work.

“No privatisation would be taken at any level in U.P. without taking into confidence the employees and engineers,” the government said. Also, no oppressive action would be taken against the engineers and staff of the department for taking part in the agitation, said the note of agreement reached by the two sides. The cases lodged against the agitating employees and engineers would also be unconditionally withdrawn, the note added. The agitators were also assured that corrections would be made in the existing system of power distribution and action would be taken after taking into confidence the engineers and employees.