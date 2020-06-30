U.P. plans door-to-door survey in Meerut division from July 2

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey in six districts of the Meerut division from July 2 in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area.

During the drive, health department personnel would intensively trace people with Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in containment zones and would map SARI patients in non-containment zones. Special focus would be on mapping vulnerable sections such as people with comorbid conditions, pregnant women and children below the age of 10.

Extra ambulances

Instructions have been given to district officials to make extra ambulances and hospital facilities available as the survey could result in a spurt of cases.

The decision to undertake the 10-day survey that will be conducted in as well as outside containment zones was taken during a meeting in Lucknow conducted by U.P. Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

Mr. Tiwari said the door-to-door identification of COVID-infected persons would be conducted in Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts as a pilot project. Later, the drive would be carried out in other districts as well.

‘Like polio survey’

“It will be done on the lines of polio survey to contain COVID-19 by increasing the number of samples. The teams will conduct a door-to-door survey and samples of those found symptomatic would be sent for testing,” said Raj Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut.

According to the Chief Secretary’s order, the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will have to conduct 1,000 tests through RT-PCR method and 3,000 tests through rapid antigen kits daily. For Meerut, a target of 1,000 tests through RT-PCR method and 2,000 tests through rapid antigen kits has been fixed.

The region has seen a spurt in cases in the last few days. Ghaziabad reported 151 new cases on Tuesday. A day before, two senior PCS officers — Shailendra Kumar Singh, ADM (City) Ghaziabad and his wife Gunja Singh, SDM Jewar (in Gautam Buddh Nagar) — were tested positive. Both the officials were actively involved in the fight against COVID-19.

According to a government release, Ghaziabad has 822 active cases while Gautam Buddh Nagar has 776 cases. The district reported 97 new cases on Tuesday. Meerut has 265 active cases, followed by Hapur (237), Bulandshahr (179), and Baghpat (69).